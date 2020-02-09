Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 92 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,503. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

