Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Lear by 15.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.