Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 5,161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 355.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $8.78 on Friday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

