Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $33.87 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

