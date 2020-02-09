Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 358.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

