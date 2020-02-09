Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

