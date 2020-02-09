Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE CL opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

