Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.40. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 831,395 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.82. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

