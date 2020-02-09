Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,801,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $84,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,771,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,487 shares of company stock worth $4,911,353. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. Qualys has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

