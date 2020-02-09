QUINADS (QUIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 126.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $60,556.00 and $57.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

