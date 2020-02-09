Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $213.03

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.03 and traded as low as $175.00. Quixant shares last traded at $179.50, with a volume of 14,445 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QXT. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quixant to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

