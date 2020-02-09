QunQun (QUN) Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $414,459.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

