Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $8,014.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,254,128 coins and its circulating supply is 15,832,717 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

