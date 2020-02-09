Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

