Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.
