Raymond James Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $150.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

