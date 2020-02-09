Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,729 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.39% of LHC Group worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHCG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

