Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.75 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,159 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of LivePerson worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 302,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

