Redwood Investments LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $182,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,225,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

