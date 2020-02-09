Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,780 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avalara by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 68,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Avalara by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,170. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,656 shares of company stock worth $8,972,178 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

