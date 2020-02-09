Redwood Investments LLC Sells 36,039 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,039 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 10,725,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

