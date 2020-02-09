Redwood Investments LLC Sells 72,584 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,584 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 130.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Workiva by 377.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

