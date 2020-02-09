Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 13,393 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 7,927,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

