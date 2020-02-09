Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 3,908 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SCHC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.72. 155,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

