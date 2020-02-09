Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 4,166,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

