Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,351,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 134,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 252,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

