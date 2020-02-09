Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $238.00. 3,006,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.89. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

