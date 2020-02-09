Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,370,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,581,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

ED traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

