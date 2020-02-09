RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.72. 234,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,492. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $140.73 and a twelve month high of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

