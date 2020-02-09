Request (REQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.75 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Request has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $207,049.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.05789226 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039058 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, COSS, Coineal, WazirX, Huobi Global, Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox, GOPAX, Koinex, Radar Relay, CoinPlace and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

