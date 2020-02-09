Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. 655,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,859. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 197.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.