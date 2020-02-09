Reviewing Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Nuvectra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvectra and Neovasc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.06 -$48.13 million ($3.19) -0.05 Neovasc $1.75 million 14.47 -$108.04 million ($27.30) -0.09

Nuvectra has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvectra has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01% Neovasc -544.24% N/A -164.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvectra and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67 Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvectra currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 6,570.84%. Neovasc has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.56%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Neovasc.

Summary

Nuvectra beats Neovasc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

