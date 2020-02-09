Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $219,219. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

RMNI opened at $4.78 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 million, a P/E ratio of -53.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.22.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

