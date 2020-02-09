RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60. The company has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

