Robert W. Baird Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

