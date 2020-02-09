Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 12,776,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,022. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

