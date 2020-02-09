Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

