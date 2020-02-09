Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €53.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FP. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.69 ($67.08).

Get Total alerts:

EPA:FP opened at €45.26 ($52.63) on Thursday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.22.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.