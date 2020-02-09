Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 1,208,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of -0.29. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

