Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

RMG stock opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.02. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). In the last three months, insiders bought 600,128 shares of company stock valued at $123,929,880.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

