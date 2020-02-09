Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

