Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 472.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 139,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

PLAY opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

