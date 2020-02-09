Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.31 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its position in Ryanair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

