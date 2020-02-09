Ryder System, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

NYSE R opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

