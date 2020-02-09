Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 1,377,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,538. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

