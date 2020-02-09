SafeInsure 1-Day Volume Tops $368,490.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SafeInsure has a market cap of $267,147.00 and $368,490.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027027 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00348726 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037700 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000828 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,375,909 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

