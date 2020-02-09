Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Sunday . The company traded as low as A$5.04 ($3.57) and last traded at A$5.09 ($3.61), with a volume of 340982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.09 ($3.61).

The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.11.

About Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

