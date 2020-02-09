Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.36 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.