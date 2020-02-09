Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

SGMO opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

