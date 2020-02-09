Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 125.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

