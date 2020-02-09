Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

